APRA to modernise data stack with Databricks on Azure

By
Follow google news

Appears to be first major data upgrade in five years.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is set to modernise its data stack and governance architecture, underpinned by a new platform built with Databricks on Azure.

APRA to modernise data stack with Databricks on Azure

The project appears to have kicked off in July last year with assets including data transformation and quality frameworks created in preparation, but the actual deployment of Databricks looks set to gain pace this year.

It’s not clear if the prudential regulator has purchased Databricks on Azure yet. APRA declined to confirm that the procurement had taken place when contacted by iTnews for comment. Furthermore, iTnews was unable to locate a contract notice for the purchase on the Federal Government's main online procurement platform.

The scant information on the modernisation project that is available suggests that APRA has already built some data pipelines and use cases for Databricks. However, it seems that much of that work is still underway.

The work, at least initially, is occurring under what APRA is calling ‘Program GUIDE’. APRA’s spokesperson also declined to reveal its objectives, and its allocated budget and current status.

Databricks on Azure appears set to become the regulator’s new enterprise data platform, tracking metrics and unlocking insights that can support the authority’s key business decisions.

APRA also needs to ensure that reference work that is needed develop new data models for its collection activity is completed.

APRA’s last major data modernisation program of work, over five years ago, saw it transform the way it collected data from the financial entities it regulates.

This culminated in the replacement of the authority’s Direct to APRA (D2A) data collection tool with what is known as “APRA Connect”.

At the time, APRA said the project underpinned a “broader data enabled capability uplift and [was] designed to ensure APRA keeps pace with advances in data, analytics and technology.

The major change in the data analytics space since that time is the rise of enterprise AI, and Databricks on Azure could provide a way for the authority to harness the technology by applying it to its vast data holdings.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apraazureclouddatabricksgovernmentstorage

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
2025 Security operations insights: Three-quarters of security leaders need something new in SIEM
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Sumo Logic named in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia to tap law enforcement data for staff security

Services Australia to tap law enforcement data for staff security
AI to streamline ATO contact centre operations

AI to streamline ATO contact centre operations
Rio Tinto plugs AWS into innovative copper process

Rio Tinto plugs AWS into innovative copper process
Microsoft rolls out initiative to limit data centre power costs

Microsoft rolls out initiative to limit data centre power costs
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?