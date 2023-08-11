APRA hunts for new CIO

By

As broader restructure rolls on.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is on the hunt for a new chief information officer, suggesting that the incumbent Doug Jenkins is vacating the role. 

APRA hunts for new CIO

Neither APRA nor Jenkins himself would clarify if he has left; but a job posting was made for a CIO this weekj to lead the technology business unit within APRA’s technology and data division.

“The primary objective of this role is to work with key stakeholders to establish, deliver and execute a forward-looking technology strategy, implementation roadmap and architecture that aligns with and enables the broader technology and data transformation and APRA corporate plan," the advertisement states.

The Sydney-based role is part of APRA’s technology and data division, which was created in February when the regulator combined its enterprise services technology team and core data capabilities teams from the data analytics and insights division.

The restructure also saw APRA shift its CIO from reporting to the chief operating officer of enterprise services Steve Matthews to Bruce Young who was promoted to executive director of the new technology and data division.

The changes were made as part of a broader restructuring aimed at assisting APRA to deliver its corporate plan objectives, which centre on “twin themes” of protecting today’s community while preparing for a rapidly changing environment.

Last month APRA created an inaugural chief data officer position to lead the data branch of the technology and data division; the regulator appointed Westpac’s Surabhi Jain for the role

Jenkins has worked as APRA’s CIO since 2015. Other organisations he has worked at include Macquarie Group, Calypso Technology, and JP Morgan.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aprachief information officerciofinancethe australian prudential regulation authoritytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

CBA to pilot transaction abuse referrals to NSW police

CBA to pilot transaction abuse referrals to NSW police
Suncorp elevates CIO to lead 'tech and ops'

Suncorp elevates CIO to lead 'tech and ops'
CBA's IT services expenses track back over $2bn mark

CBA's IT services expenses track back over $2bn mark
ACCC to allow cross-banking collaboration on scam prevention

ACCC to allow cross-banking collaboration on scam prevention

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?