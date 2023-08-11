APRA hunts for new CIO

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) is on the hunt for a new chief information officer, suggesting that the incumbent Doug Jenkins is vacating the role.

Neither APRA nor Jenkins himself would clarify if he has left; but a job posting was made for a CIO this weekj to lead the technology business unit within APRA’s technology and data division.

“The primary objective of this role is to work with key stakeholders to establish, deliver and execute a forward-looking technology strategy, implementation roadmap and architecture that aligns with and enables the broader technology and data transformation and APRA corporate plan," the advertisement states.

The Sydney-based role is part of APRA’s technology and data division, which was created in February when the regulator combined its enterprise services technology team and core data capabilities teams from the data analytics and insights division.

The restructure also saw APRA shift its CIO from reporting to the chief operating officer of enterprise services Steve Matthews to Bruce Young who was promoted to executive director of the new technology and data division.

The changes were made as part of a broader restructuring aimed at assisting APRA to deliver its corporate plan objectives, which centre on “twin themes” of protecting today’s community while preparing for a rapidly changing environment.

Last month APRA created an inaugural chief data officer position to lead the data branch of the technology and data division; the regulator appointed Westpac’s Surabhi Jain for the role.

Jenkins has worked as APRA’s CIO since 2015. Other organisations he has worked at include Macquarie Group, Calypso Technology, and JP Morgan.