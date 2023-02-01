APRA creates new technology and data division

Shifts CIO reporting line.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has set up a new technology and data division, and appointed Bruce Young to head it up.

The new division combines the enterprise services technology team and the core data capabilities teams from the data analytics and insights division.

The regulator announced Young will shift from his current role of general manager operational resilience at APRA to take on the new executive director position.

As part of the new structure, APRA chief information officer Doug Jenkins will now report to Young instead of to chief operating officer of enterprise services Steve Matthews.

APRA said the reshuffle focuses largely on strengthening capability in technology and data.

The changes were made as part of a broader restructure aimed at assisting APRA to deliver its corporate plan  objectives, which centre on “twin themes” of protecting today’s community while preparing for a rapidly changing environment.

Other changes included appointing Carmen Beverley-Smith to the position of executive director of superannuation, Clare Gibney to executive director of policy and advice, and Renée Roberts to executive director of banking.

