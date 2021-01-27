Apple's hardware engineering chief to step down to focus on new project

No details on new assignment.

Apple's hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, will step down to oversee a new project, the company said on Monday, providing few details on the longtime executive's latest role.

Riccio will report to CEO Tim Cook, Apple said in a statement.

He will be replaced by company veteran John Ternus, who will join the executive team as senior vice president of hardware engineering.

Riccio, who joined Apple over two decades ago as vice president of product design, was named vice president of iPad hardware engineering in 2010 and leads the Mac, iPhone, iPad and iPod engineering teams.

The company has been focusing on newer projects and moving forward with self-driving car technology, targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, Reuters had reported last month.

