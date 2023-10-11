Apple updates iPhone 12 software to address France's radiation testing

By

Will stop device using more power when in contact with static surfaces.

Apple said it planned to comply with France's radiation testing requirements by rolling out an update that will stop the iPhone 12 from using more power when the device is in contact with static surfaces.

Apple updates iPhone 12 software to address France's radiation testing

Apple has disputed the findings of French regulators who said that the iPhone 12, which has been on the market for three years, gave off more than permissible amounts of radiation and halted sales of the device.

Apple gave its fullest explanation yet of the discrepancy between France's findings and those in other countries where the iPhone 12 has been approved for sale.

In an article posted on its website, Apple said that for more than a decade, iPhones have included sensors that allow the phone to detect when it is near a user's body to keep transmission power at lower levels.

When the phone is not near a body - such as when it is laid on a table - the device uses slightly higher levels of transmission power.

Apple said that the testing protocol used by L'Agence Nationale des Frequences did not take this feature into account.

The company issued a software update that will become broadly available to users in France this month that turns off the body-detection technology, keeping the phone at lower transmission power levels at all times.

In a statement, Apple said that the iPhone 12 is still safe to use even without the software update.

"We want all iPhone 12 users to know that iPhone 12 is safe to use and always has been. iPhone 12 was certified to meet applicable worldwide energy transmission regulations and standards when it first shipped in 2020 and no changes have been made since then that would affect energy transmission," Apple said in the statement.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
applesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Coles Group sees enterprise architecture tool uses "proliferate"

Coles Group sees enterprise architecture tool uses "proliferate"
Treasury Wine Estates' predictive AI and self-driving vehicles pay off

Treasury Wine Estates' predictive AI and self-driving vehicles pay off
Westpac is upgrading over 40,000 staff machines to Windows 11

Westpac is upgrading over 40,000 staff machines to Windows 11
eHealth NSW turns on advanced capabilities of Amazon Connect

eHealth NSW turns on advanced capabilities of Amazon Connect

Digital Nation

Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?