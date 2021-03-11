Apple to set up silicon design centre in Germany

By on
Apple to set up silicon design centre in Germany

Will invest more than $1.5 billion.

Apple will establish a European silicon design centre in Munich, Germany, and invest more than 1 billion euros (A$1.5 billion) over the next three years in expanding its team there and in research and development.

Munich is already Apple’s largest engineering hub in Europe, with close to 1500 engineers from 40 countries working in areas including power management design, application processors, and wireless technologies.

The new facility will be home to Apple’s growing cellular unit, and Europe’s largest R&D site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software, Apple said in a statement, adding that the team would focus on 5G and other wireless technologies.

The expansion follows a US$600 million (A$775 million) deal struck by Apple with Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductor in 2018 to bring in-house the teams designing the main power chips used in its iPhone and other devices.

