Apple to revamp Siri as a built-in chatbot

Codenamed 'Campos'.

Apple plans to revamp Siri later ​this ⁠year by turning the digital assistant into the company's first artificial intelligence chatbot, Bloomberg News reported.

The chatbot, codenamed ‌Campos, will be embedded deeply into ⁠the ‌iPhone, iPad and Mac operating ‍systems and will replace the ⁠current Siri interface, the report said, citing people familiar with the plan.

Siri's revamp is a crucial part of Apple's strategy to catch ‍up to its Big Tech peers in the AI race after its initial "Apple ‌Intelligence" rollout in 2024 met with lukewarm reception.

Earlier this month, Apple struck a deal with Google to use its Gemini models to power Siri, in a major win for the Alphabet-owned firm that also has its own line of smartphones.

Campos will run a higher-end version of the custom Google model, comparable to Gemini 3, that is known internally as Apple Foundation Models version 11, according to the ‌report.

The chatbot capabilities will come later in the year ‌and Campos, which will have both voice- and typing-based modes, will be the primary new addition to Apple's upcoming ‌operating systems, the report said.

Separately, the Information reported Apple is developing an AI-powered wearable pin that is equipped with multiple ​cameras, a speaker, microphones and wireless charging. The device could be released as early as 2027, the report said.

Apple did ⁠not immediately ​respond to a Reuters request for comment on both the reports.

