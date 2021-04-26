Apple to help workers get Covid-19 shots at its offices

By on
Apple to help workers get Covid-19 shots at its offices

One of the first large Silicon Valley companies to do so.

Apple said it is starting a program to help employees get voluntary Covid-19 vaccinations at the iPhone maker's offices.

The company is working with drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance as its vendor and will open a website for its workers to sign up for appointments, an Apple spokeswoman said.

Apple is one of the first large Silicon Valley companies to launch a program to help workers get vaccinated.

Deutsche Bank earlier this month became the first big bank in New York to say it would offer employees Covid-19 vaccinations at its offices.

Last month, Amazon.com started onsite vaccinations for front-line employees, starting in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple covid19 strategy vaccine

Sponsored Whitepapers

Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data

Events

Most Read Articles

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store

Kmart Australia and NZ will put a robot called TORY into every store
NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach

NAB sacked tech worker behind 2019 data breach
Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam

Bank of Queensland told to reinstate manager that fell for BEC scam
Construction begins on Amazon's new Melbourne offices

Construction begins on Amazon's new Melbourne offices
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?