Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service

By on
Apple to delay launch of podcast subscription service

Until next month.

Apple is delaying the launch of a podcast subscription service until June after some podcast creators had issues with delays in their shows appearing after uploading them, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Apple in April said it was introducing a service that would let podcast creators charge for their shows, with Apple keeping a 30 percent commission in the first year of a subscription and thereafter dropping commissions to 15 percent, similar to its App Store.

The service was originally slated to start this month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple podcasts software subscription

Sponsored Whitepapers

Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?

Events

Most Read Articles

IT contractors dwarf internal staff at Canberra's biggest agencies

IT contractors dwarf internal staff at Canberra's biggest agencies
NBN Co shared $78m in bonuses among 3819 staff

NBN Co shared $78m in bonuses among 3819 staff
Parliament targeted by brute-force attack

Parliament targeted by brute-force attack
VMware says critical vCenter Server bug needs 'immediate attention'

VMware says critical vCenter Server bug needs 'immediate attention'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?