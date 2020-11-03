Apple tipped to unveil new Macs next week

Apple has announced a special event for November 10 (November 11 AEDT) but gave no further details aside from a tag line of "one more thing."

Apple last month announced a range of new iPhones and also announced new Apple Watches and a services bundle in September.

The company in June said it would introduce new Mac computers using its own processor chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, before the end of the year.

Analysts expect the new Macs to debut at the November event.

The Apple Silicon Macs will mark the start of a transition away Intel Corp , Apple's supplier for laptop and desktop processors since 2006.

The "one more thing" tagline calls back to a line former CEO Steve Jobs sometimes used at the company's events before unveiling previously unannounced products.

In addition to the new Macs, analysts believe that Apple is working on a new pair of over-ear AirPods headphones and tracking tags similar to those made by Tile to bolster Apple's growing accessories business.

The event is due to happen at 10am Pacific Time on Tuesday, which would be 5am AEDT on Wednesday November 11.