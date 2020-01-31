Apple supplier LG Display posts fourth quarterly loss in a row

By on
Apple supplier LG Display posts fourth quarterly loss in a row

Loss smaller than expected.

Apple supplier LG Display reported its fourth quarterly operating loss in a row on Friday, hit by lower liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices and restructuring costs.

The South Korean company posted a loss of 422 billion won (A$536.4 million) in the October-December quarter, compared with an operating profit of 279 billion won (A$349.8 million) in the same period a year previous.

This was smaller than the analyst estimate of a 578 billion won (A$725 million) loss, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate based on the estimate of 19 analysts.

Revenue fell 8 percent to 6.4 trillion won (A$8 billion), LG Display said in a regulatory filing.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple finance hardware lg display

Most Read Articles

TPG suffers Australia-wide internet problems

TPG suffers Australia-wide internet problems
Apple pushes back against EU common charger

Apple pushes back against EU common charger
New 'CacheOut' attack leaks data from CPUs, VMs and hardware enclaves

New 'CacheOut' attack leaks data from CPUs, VMs and hardware enclaves
IT contractors now cost the Commonwealth $1bn a year

IT contractors now cost the Commonwealth $1bn a year
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?