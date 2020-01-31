Apple supplier LG Display posts fourth quarterly loss in a row

Apple supplier LG Display reported its fourth quarterly operating loss in a row on Friday, hit by lower liquid crystal display (LCD) panel prices and restructuring costs.

The South Korean company posted a loss of 422 billion won (A$536.4 million) in the October-December quarter, compared with an operating profit of 279 billion won (A$349.8 million) in the same period a year previous.

This was smaller than the analyst estimate of a 578 billion won (A$725 million) loss, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate based on the estimate of 19 analysts.

Revenue fell 8 percent to 6.4 trillion won (A$8 billion), LG Display said in a regulatory filing.