Apple scraps iPhone purchase limit amid virus outbreak

Curbs remain for some iPad, Macbook models.

Apple has dropped a two-device limit on online purchases of iPhones, a check of its web stores showed on Monday, just days after changing the checkout procedure amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Drop-down menus in online stores for territories ranging from the United States to Hong Kong and mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices.

Curbs stay for some iPad and Macbook models, however.

Apple declined to comment.

This month Apple said it would shut all its brick-and-mortar retail stores outside mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, in effect switching purchases to its website.

