Apple says will not meet revenue guidance for March quarter due to coronavirus impact

By on
Apple says will not meet revenue guidance for March quarter due to coronavirus impact

iPhone supply will be "temporarily constrained".

Apple said on Monday that it will not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting both production and demand in China.

The company said that despite the fact that its productions facilities in China have re-opened, they are ramping up slower than expected.

The company had forecast US$63 billion (A$94 billion) to US$67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in March, ahead of estimates of US$62.4 billion.

Apple said that supply for its iPhones will be “temporarily constrained” as manufacturing facilities in China are still not operating at full capacity. Sales of iPhones were up for the first time in a year in the December quarter.

It also said that store disruptions have affected its sales in China, with most stores either closed or operating at reduced hours.

The outbreak is expected to pile pressure on China’s economy with companies struggling to restart production after an extended new year holiday as supply chains from the car industry to smartphones remain disrupted.

Analysts have estimated that the virus may slash demand for smartphones by half in the first quarter in China, the world’s biggest market for smartphones.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple coronavirus finance

Most Read Articles

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer

Google ordered to reveal identity of anonymous reviewer
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
Suncorp's stalled Oracle core banking replacement disappears from view

Suncorp's stalled Oracle core banking replacement disappears from view
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Explore Innovative private cloud solutions that work for you
Explore Innovative private cloud solutions that work for you
How to drive performance, efficiency and cost savings with HCI
How to drive performance, efficiency and cost savings with HCI
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?