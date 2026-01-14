Apple preps E2EE RCS messaging in latest iOS beta

Apple has released the second beta of its upcoming iOS 26.3 mobile operating system for iPhones, with the pre-release software bringing in what seems to be the preparation for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for rich communication services (RCS) messaging.

RCS in Apple iMessage.

Apple

Under pressure from Chinese and European Union regulators, Apple added support for RCS in iOS 18 in September 2024 in its Messages application for interoperability with Android smartphones.

However, unlike iMessage, RCS on iOS has not supported E2EE to protect against eavesdropping of messages, but this looks set to change.

A French user posted on X that there is a code change in a carrier bundle configuration file that contain the parameters that control how iPhones communicate with telcos' networks, such voice mail and tethering settings.

The line, in the carrier bundle for French mobile operators Bouygues, Orange, SFR and Free only has a key with the value "SupportsE2EE".

The X user TiinoX83 said no other operator no matter the country has the code added.

Google, which bought messaging startup Jibe in 2015 has been able to offer proprietary E2EE for RCS, but only between users of its Messages app on Android.

RCS messages exchanged with iPhone users have been unencrypted, like the older SMS/MMS ones.

In March last year, Apple and Google said they would support the new RCS Universal Profile 3.0 which brings in interoperable E2EE for both tech companies' messaging apps.

Launched in 2008, RCS is an official standard from the GSMA telco industry organisation, and is aimed as a replacement for the older and outdated Short Messaging Service/Multimedia Messaging Service (SMS/MMS) feature.

With RCS support, iPhone and Android users are able to message each other with high-resolution images and videos, send links, see delivery and read receipts, message editing, tapbacks, and typing indicators.

Apple said RCS is provided by users' telcos, and on iPhones will appear as green text bubble messages.

As a phone communicates with a service provider's network, Apple said identifiers are exchanged for device authentication, and to set up a connection.

"These identifiers could include, but are not limited to, your IMEI [international mobile equipment identity], IMSI [international mobile subscriber identity), current IP [internet protocol] address and phone number."

Apple also said users' current IP addresses could be shared with other users.

While several North American and European telcos offer RCS, for the Asia Pacific region, Apple only lists 10 telcos, in China, South Korea and Japan.