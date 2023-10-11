Apple Pay, Google Wallet face RBA regulation

By

Government opens legislative consultation.

The federal government has released an exposure draft of legislation that would give the RBA the power to regulate digital wallets and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) providers.

Apple Pay, Google Wallet face RBA regulation

The powers were first mooted in December 2022, and a consultation was opened in June 2023.

In a statement, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the legislation would give the RBA regulatory powers over “new and emerging payment systems” and provide a ministerial designation power so that payment systems that present “risks of national significance” could be subject to additional regulatory oversight.

The bill would also introduce civil penalty provisions into the Payment Systems (Regulation) Act 1998; add enforceable undertaking provisions; and update the criminal penalties in the Act.

In their submissions to the June 2023 consultation, both Apple and Google opposed their digital wallets being regulated as payment systems.

Apple [pdf] said it "does not itself provide financial or payment services in Australia."

"Apple does not issue debit, credit or prepaid cards in Australia, nor does Apple acquire, process, authorise or execute transactions.”

Google [pdf] took a similar stance, writing it "is not involved in the money flow nor involved in the authorisation of a transaction which rests solely with the issuing bank."

"Google Pay as a technology platform partially facilitates these transactions through the transmission of electronic bank information.”

As noted in the explanatory memorandum [pdf] to the bill, the expanded definition of payment system would also include BNPL products, cash in transit services, and cryptocurrency payment systems if they provide services to existing payment systems like Visa or Mastercard.

The legislation would also resolve the hotly contested issue of access to digital wallet services, by allowing a regulator to impose an access regime on participants in a payment system.

The current consultation is open until November.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
apple paydigital walletfinancegooglerbareserve bank of australiasoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire

NAB's group chief digital, data and analytics officer to retire
ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan

ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan
Bank of Queensland outlines millions in extra tech costs

Bank of Queensland outlines millions in extra tech costs
Central bank test lab develops global bitcoin mapping system

Central bank test lab develops global bitcoin mapping system

Digital Nation

State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?