Apple loses bid to dismiss US smartphone monopoly case

By

Over alleged behaviours to keep users tied to ecosystem.

Apple must face the US Department of Justice's lawsuit accusing the iPhone maker of unlawfully dominating the US smartphone market, a judge ruled.

US District Judge Julien Neals in Newark, New Jersey, denied Apple's motion to dismiss the lawsuit accusing the company of using restrictions on third-party app and device developers to keep users from switching to competitors and unlawfully dominate the market.

The decision allows the case to go forward in what could be a years-long fight for Apple against enforcers' attempt to lower what they say are barriers to competition with Apple's iPhone.

 An Apple spokesperson said the company believes the lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and will continue to vigorously fight it in court.

A spokesperson for the DOJ declined to comment.

Sales of the world's most popular smartphone totaled US$201 billion ($305 billion) in 2024.

Apple introduced a new budget model iPhone in February with enhanced features priced at US$170 more than its predecessor.

The lawsuit filed in March 2024 focuses on Apple's restrictions and fees on app developers, and technical roadblocks to third-party devices and services - such as smart watches, digital wallets and messaging services - that would compete with its own.

DOJ, along with several states and Washington, DC, says the practices destroy competition and Apple should be blocked from continuing them.

Apple had argued that its limitations on third-party developers' access to its technology were reasonable, and that forcing it to share technology with competitors would chill innovation.

The case is one of a series of US antitrust cases against Big Tech companies brought during the Biden and first Trump administrations.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon.com are facing lawsuits by antitrust enforcers alleging they illegally maintain monopolies, and Alphabet's is facing two such lawsuits.  

