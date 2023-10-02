Apple identifies issues causing overheating in the iPhone 15

By

Including a bug in iOS 17.

Apple has identified a few issues which can cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected, including a bug in the iOS 17 software which will be fixed in an upcoming update.

After complaints that the new phones are getting very warm, Apple has said that the device may feel warmer in the first few days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity."

"Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system," Apple said, adding that it is working with app developers on fixes that are in the process of being rolled out.

The third-party apps causing the issue include game Asphalt 9; Meta's Instagram; and Uber, according to the company.

Instagram already fixed the issue with its app on September 27.

The upcoming iOS 17 bug fix will not reduce performance to address the iPhone's temperature.

Apple said that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max do not suffer from overheating due to the design, rather the new titanium shells result in improved heat dissipation compared to prior stainless steel models.

Apple also said the issue is not a safety or injury risk, and will not impact the phone's long-term performance.

