Apple hires former Tesla engineer

To boost self-driving car effort.

Apple has hired a former engineer from Tesla to boost its car-development efforts, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Cupertino, California-based Apple has tapped Christopher Moore for its team working on a self-driving car, the report said.

Apple and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The news comes weeks after the head of Apple's car project, Doug Field, joined Ford Motor Co to lead the automaker's advanced technology and embedded systems efforts.

Reuters reported last year that Apple was moving forward with self-driving car technology and was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.

