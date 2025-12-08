Apple, Google send new round of cyber threat notifications to users

By
Follow google news

Regarding surveillance threats.

Apple and Google have sent a new round of cyber threat notifications to users around the world, announcing their latest effort to insulate customers against surveillance threats.

Apple, Google send&#160;new round of cyber threat notifications to users

Apple and the Alphabet-owned Google are two of several tech companies that regularly issue warnings to users when they determine they may have been targeted by state-backed hackers.

Apple said the warnings were issued on December 2 but gave few further details about the alleged hacking activity and did not address questions about the number of users targeted or say who was thought to be conducting the surveillance.

Apple said that "to date we have notified users in over 150 countries in total."

Apple's statement follows Google's December 3 announcement that it was warning all known users targeted using Intellexa spyware, which it said spanned "several hundred accounts across various countries, including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Angola, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and Tajikistan."

Google said in its announcement that Intellexa, a cyber intelligence company that is sanctioned by the US government, was "evading restrictions and thriving."

Executives tied to Intellexa did not immediately return messages.

Previous waves of warnings have triggered headlines and prompted investigations by government bodies, including the European Union, whose senior officials have previously been targeted using spyware.

Threat notifications impose costs on cyber spies by alerting victims, said John Scott-Railton, a researcher with the Canadian digital watchdog group Citizen Lab.

He said they were "also often the first step in a string of investigations and discoveries that can lead to real accountability around spyware abuses." 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
applegooglesecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

The cloud tipping point
The cloud tipping point
How AI will deliver real business value
How AI will deliver real business value
The multicloud imperative
The multicloud imperative
Your multicloud advantage
Your multicloud advantage
The business value of Oracle Autonomous Database
The business value of Oracle Autonomous Database

Events

Most Read Articles

WA man jailed for at least five years for evil twin attack

WA man jailed for at least five years for evil twin attack
Home Affairs to unleash AI on sensitive government data

Home Affairs to unleash AI on sensitive government data
ASX outage caused by security software upgrade

ASX outage caused by security software upgrade
Watt flags more fed insourcing after BoM website outrage

Watt flags more fed insourcing after BoM website outrage
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?