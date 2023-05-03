Apple fights US$2 billion lawsuit for 'throttling' of iPhones

By on
Apple fights US$2 billion lawsuit for 'throttling' of iPhones

Via batteries and power management.

Apple has urged a London tribunal to block a US$2 billion ($3 billion) mass lawsuit accusing it of hiding defective batteries in millions of iPhones by "throttling" them with software updates.

The tech giant is facing a lawsuit worth up to 1.6 billion pounds plus interest ($3 billion), brought by consumer champion Justin Gutmann on behalf of iPhone users in the United Kingdom.

Gutmann's lawyers argued in court filings that Apple concealed issues with batteries in certain phone models and "surreptitiously" installed a power management tool which limited performance.

Apple said in written arguments that the lawsuit is "baseless" and strongly denies its iPhones' batteries were defective, apart from in a small number of iPhone 6s models for which it offered free battery replacements.

The company also says its power management update – introduced in 2017 to manage demands on older batteries or with a low level of charge – only reduced an iPhone 6's performance by an average of 10 percent.

Gutmann asked London's Competition Appeal Tribunal to certify the case and allow it to proceed towards a trial.

His lawyer Philip Moser referred to Apple's 2020 agreements to settle a US class action and regulatory action by US states over iPhone battery issues as showing Apple was not "saying this never happened".

Apple had also committed to be "clearer and more upfront" with iPhone users about battery health to Britain's competition watchdog in 2019, Moser said.

The company denies misleading its customers about iPhone battery issues and points to a public apology it issued in 2017, offering cheaper battery replacements to affected customers.

Apple's lawyer David Wolfson said in court filings that the lawsuit effectively alleges that "not all batteries could deliver the peak power demanded in all circumstances at all times", which was common to all battery-powered devices.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
applehardwareiphoneperformancesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Coles opens first automated distribution centre

Coles opens first automated distribution centre
Australian Human Rights Commission wants an IT upgrade

Australian Human Rights Commission wants an IT upgrade
Arm registers for blockbuster US IPO

Arm registers for blockbuster US IPO
EU sets out tech patent rules to limit lawsuits

EU sets out tech patent rules to limit lawsuits

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?