Apple-Epic row being closely watched by German antitrust chief

By on
Apple-Epic row being closely watched by German antitrust chief

National inquiry possible.

Germany's antitrust watchdog is following closely a legal row over Apple's App Store payment terms, saying it could in principle open a national inquiry.

Apple dropped Epic Games after a dispute in which the Fortnite creator alleged that the iPhone maker's in-app payment terms constitute a monopoly.

"This has most certainly attracted our interest," said Andreas Mundt, head of Germany's Federal Cartel Office.

"We are at the beginning, but we are looking at this very closely."

Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, ditched Epic after it implemented a feature to let iPhone users make in-app purchases directly, rather than with Apple's system, which charges a 30 percent fee.

Mundt told an online briefing that Apple's App Store and the Play Store that serves smartphones running on Google's Android operating system represented an "interesting habitat because they are the only two worldwide".

Although the Bonn-based authority does have the power to impose fines, it typically undertakes administrative probes into big technology firms to establish whether they are abusing their market dominance and then seeks a change in the way they work.

It reached an agreement last year with Amazon after investigating terms for merchants using the e-commerce platform. Facebook is appealing an order to curb its collection of user data.

Competition regulation in the European Union is handled both by its Brussels-based Commission, which is examining a complaint brought by streaming service Spotify against Apple, and in parallel at national level.

A new investigation, sparked by complaints that Amazon had prioritised some shipments early in the coronavirus pandemic, should be completed "quite quickly", Mundt said.

The main focus was now on whether Amazon is operating a system of price control and rates merchants based on pricing, he said.

Amazon says merchants set their own prices and its systems are designed to act against price gouging.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrust apple epic games germany software

Most Read Articles

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage

Over 54,000 scanned NSW driver's licences found in open cloud storage
Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit

Ex-Cisco engineer deleted 456 VMs for WebEx Teams after exit
AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two

AusPost parcel tracking tool outage enters day two
Telstra, Optus, TPG and Dodo left some customers 'high and dry' in NBN migration

Telstra, Optus, TPG and Dodo left some customers 'high and dry' in NBN migration
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
A Migration Guide For Businesses Switching Mobile Device Management Solutions
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
Plan your post-COVID security strategy
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
The Executive's Guide To The Future Of Work
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Government Digital Transformation Requires Customer Obsession
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency
Master the fundamentals of AWS cost efficiency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?