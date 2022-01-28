Apple CEO teases metaverse AR plans

By on
Apple CEO teases metaverse AR plans

"We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly".

Apple teased its metaverse ambitions on Thursday as CEO Tim Cook talked expansion of the company's augmented reality apps, prompting strong investor response.

The company has 14,000 AR apps on its App Store, and Cook suggested this number will rise with further investment.

"We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly," said Cook, in response to a question about its plans for the metaverse, a broad term that generally refers to shared virtual world environments that people can access via the internet.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg have reported Apple plans to introduce an AR headset by this or next year with glasses to follow later. Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged these plans.

Cook's comments on Thursday, and quarterly profit and sales topping estimates, helped drive Apple stock up nearly 5 percent in after-hours trade.

Apple's services revenue jumped by 24 percent to US$19.5 billion in the just-ended holiday quarter, topping analysts' estimates of US$18.6 billion.

The company added 785 million subscribers to its handful of paid services such as for streaming music and playing games, an increase from 620 million a year ago and 745 million last quarter.

Cook separately on Thursday said that Apple's research and development efforts are focused on the intersection of hardware, software and services.

"That's where the magic really happens," Cook said. "There's quite a bit of investment going into things that are not on the market at this point."

An AR device could open many opportunities to grow subscriptions. Existing offerings for fitness workouts and video content could grow more attractive through immersive AR experiences.

And as the services and subscribers have grown, Apple's gross profit margins have jumped above 40 percent, drawing praise from analysts.

Metaverse-related services, such as AR apps, could flip Apple's revenue mix, said analyst Neil Shah of Counterpoint Research.

"There is a significant upside to Apple’s services business potentially crossing its iPhone in the next five years," Shah said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
app apple ar facebook metaverse software

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million

Intel orders ASML system for well over $470 million
NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation
NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December

NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December
Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?