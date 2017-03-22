Apple brings out cheap 9.7-inch iPad

Mid-season refresh to reanimate slow tablet sales.

Apple has updated its iPad range with a new 9.7-inch model that has improved hardware at a competitive price point.

The 9.7-inch iPad features the 64-bit A9 system-on-a-chip processor and graphics unit, and the Apple-developed M9 motion coprocessor, which was first introduced with the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus.

Bar the processor, the new tablet has the same 2046 x 1536 pixel retina display as the iPad Air 2. Battery life remains unchanged at a quoted ten hours.

Both the rear and front cameras on the iPad 9.7-inch have the same 8 and 1.2 megapixel resolution as the older tablet, with f/2.4 and f//2.2 aperture lenses. It also sports the first generation Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The iPad retails at $469 for the 32GB plus wi-fi version and $669 for the 32GB cellular version, and $599 for 128GB plus wi-fi and $799 for 128GB with cellular support.

This is a substantial price cut from the older iPad Air 2, which started at $599 with 16GB storage plus wi-fi.

iPad sales are a weak spot in Apple's financials, although the company still dominates the high-end tablet market.

Red iPhone 7s

Apple also launched red variants of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, for which it will donate part of the purchase price to HIV/AIDS research.

The red special edition iPhone 7s are priced $220 and $150 higher than standard models respectively, starting at $1299 for the 4.7-inch model and $1419 for the 5.5-inch device.

 

