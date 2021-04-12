Apple agrees to testify before US Senate on app store antitrust concerns

By on
Apple agrees to testify before US Senate on app store antitrust concerns

After copping criticism.

A senior Apple Inc executive has agreed to testify before the US Senate on competition issues related to mobile app stores, days after panel leaders criticised the company for refusing to appear.

The company said in a letter sent to senators, seen by Reuters, that chief compliance officer Kyle Andeer will be available to testify at an April 21 hearing held by part of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

App makers have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing payments and strict inclusion rules set by Apple’s App Store for iPhones and iPads, along with Google’s Play store for Android devices, amount to anticompetitive behavior.

On Saturday, US Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Mike Lee, a Republican, sent a letter to Apple chief executive Tim Cook calling it “unacceptable” the company was refusing to send a witness.

The pair are leaders of the US Senate Judiciary panel’s subcommittee on competition policy and antitrust.

Google has already agreed to testify at the hearing, according to Klobuchar’s spokeswoman.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrust apple software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords

Events

Most Read Articles

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage

Vodafone hit by nationwide 4G outage
Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team

Virgin Australia rebuilds its IT leadership team
NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank

NAB's chief data officer Glenda Crisp leaves bank
Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide

Westpac to offer smartphone-based identity verification group-wide
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?