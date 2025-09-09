ANZ's technology division to be impacted by planned cuts

By

Bank to cut 3500 staff, 1000 contractors.

ANZ Banking Group’s technology division is one of two key parts of the bank to be impacted by a plan to cut 3500 staff over the next year.

ANZ's technology division to be impacted by planned cuts

The retail and technology divisions will bear the brunt of the cuts announced Tuesday, according to the Finance Sector Union, with about “14 percent of the workforce” of each division to be impacted.

An ANZ spokesperson did not respond to a request for information.

The quantum of cuts is considerably higher than earlier expectations that around 2000 positions would be impacted.

ANZ suggested that it would provide more detail at a strategy day in mid-October.

Chief executive Nuno Matos said that in addition to the 3500 permanent staff impacted, the bank also intends to “end or review engagements with consultants and other third parties, impacting around 1000 managed services contractors.”

Matos said the bank found itself in a “rapidly evolving and highly competitive banking environment.”

It needed to “eliminate duplication and complexity, stop work that doesn’t support our priorities and sharpen [its] focus on improving our non-financial risk management practices across the bank,” Matos said.

“We know this will be difficult news for some of our staff.

“While some of these changes have already commenced, we are committed to working through the impacts as quickly and safely as we can, with both care and respect for our teams affected.”

Staff departures are set to occur between now and September 2026. The union said that work being conducted by the impacted staff “would simply stop”.

It flagged an escalation to the Fair Work Commission.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anzfinancial services

Sponsored Whitepapers

Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM

Events

Most Read Articles

Macquarie Bank shores up AI readiness with 'Knowledge Platform'

Macquarie Bank shores up AI readiness with 'Knowledge Platform'
NSW Digital Minister urges PEXA to improve outage reporting

NSW Digital Minister urges PEXA to improve outage reporting
ANZ's technology division to be impacted by planned cuts

ANZ's technology division to be impacted by planned cuts
Jobs at risk as 'significant' restructure hits ANZ tech teams

Jobs at risk as 'significant' restructure hits ANZ tech teams
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?