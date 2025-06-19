ANZ's Maile Carnegie to exit next month



Oversaw digitisation and transformation at the bank.

ANZ Banking Group digital leader Maile Carnegie will step down next month to focus on non-executive roles.

Carnegie was most recently the major bank’s group executive for Australia retail where she oversaw digital innovation work.

The former Google ANZ managing director stepped into the group executive for Australia retail roughly three years ago during an ANZ reshuffle, which saw the bank re-merge its digital and retail divisions into one unit.

Taking on ANZ’s total transformation in 2019, Carnegie was tasked with managing the bank’s digital efforts in addition to her other duties.

Prior to this, Carnegie was the group executive for digital banking for over two-and-a-half years.

“Since joining ANZ in 2016, Maile has had a significant impact across payments, marketing, digitisation and most recently leading our retail business in Australia," ANZ chief executive officer Nuno Matos said in a statement.

“When I joined ANZ last month, Maile informed me of her desire to transition to a non-executive career outside the bank.

“I wish to extend my appreciation for her efforts in supporting my early days as CEO.

"On behalf of everyone at ANZ, I wish her well with the next phase of her career and thank her for all her efforts."

Current Suncorp Bank CEO Bruce Rush has been appointed acting group executive of Australia retail and Suncorp Bank while a global search is undertaken for Carnegie’s replacement.

