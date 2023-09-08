ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions switches on Tap to Pay on iPhone

ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions has launched Apple’s ‘Tap to Pay on iPhone’ capabilities allowing merchants to accept in-person iPhone payments, eliminating the need for multiple devices.

The joint venture between ANZ Banking Group and European payments company Worldline announced its business customers can now switch on the feature, enabling them to accept payments via their iPhones without the need for additional payment terminal devices.

Transactions can be completed using contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets through the Worldline Tap on Mobile iOS app, using near-field communication (NFC) technology.

This past May saw Westpac become the first major bank to sign on to the service, with Australian fintech Tyro Payments also bringing in the feature for its own business customers via its app.

ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions has previously worked towards allowing transactions in the metaverse, hosting Naked Life Beverages in its virtual Decentraland showroom.

One year ago, ANZ banking services lead Nigel Dobson said that “wherever your customers want to do business, you should be interested in.”

Dobson, who has worked closely with ANZ’s own metaverse, blockchain and stablecoin goals, said “fundamentally, if the business models that you recognise are transitioning to a different operating model that your customers feel comfortable in those environments, then we want to be there and we want to be testing and learning alongside them,” Dobson said at the time.

Following similar sentiments, ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions CEO Petr Ryska told iTnews the Tap to Pay on iPhone capability is the “new capability for here and now” and can help businesses reduce costs.

“We also keep one eye on the future. It’s why Worldline invested around $405 million globally last year alone on research and development - including our exploration of the metaverse.”

“It’s clear the metaverse is still evolving - including its payment capability. We’re working with businesses in Australia to understand their needs, how their customers want to interact with them in this space and how payments technology can close the gap,” Ryska said.

“Mobile acceptance technology and metaverse commerce form part of the payments mix and the ideal combination will vary for different businesses.

“The best thing a business can do is know their customers deeply, understand how they want to pay and curate the mix to suit.

“That doesn’t mean offering every payment option available but personalising the experience. That’s where a trusted payments partner can provide guidance.”

Ryska added “whether it’s innovation for today, or our investment in the future - we learn from the Worldline global experience and adapt the capability to meet the needs of Australian businesses.”