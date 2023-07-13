ANZ to implement name checks on transactions

By on
ANZ to implement name checks on transactions

Anti-scam measure already used by other banks.

ANZ Banking Group will follow other 'big four' banks in introducing a name-checking function on transactions, in part to avoid payments being made to scammers.

CBA, Westpac and NAB have progressively enabled similar capabilities over the first half of the year.

Speaking at a parliamentary review of the country's major banks, ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said the bank is “investing hundreds of millions of dollars in terms of scam prevention, and detection”. 

He said the issue of consumers being hit by scams or fraud is “broader than just the banks" - echoing recent commentary by NAB.

“I'm not trying to shift blame here, but it needs an ecosystem response," Elliott said.

“We are spending the money to do more, [and] we will do more - we will implement the ability to name check.”

Elliott said that name checks would not stop the top two scam types in Australia today, however: investment scams and romance scams.

“These are complex things and by the way, scammers are smart and so they continue to evolve and change," Elliott said.

ANZ customer fairness adviser Evelyn Halls also said there was an increase in bank impersonation scams seen towards the end of 2022.

Halls said malicious actors were using SMS spoofing to make it appear that scam messages were from ANZ.

"Because of the way the telecommunication system operates, that message will then fit into that chain of previous messages [on a customer's device]," Halls said.

Halls said ANZ had “put a range of warnings in place” including in-app messaging.

However, it opted not to text warnings to customers as this could create confusion for people on which message to believe.

“We also put in place a lot of measures behind-the-scenes to try and intercept and detect and prevent transactions which are [being made as a result of] those scams," she said.

“Obviously, it's preferable if you can stop the scam happening rather than try to identify the payment later.

"But we were also using different triggers to try and flag where we thought potential transactions might be coming through that were, in fact, scam transactions.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anzfinancescamstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

APRA cyber security "stocktake" underlines third-party risks

APRA cyber security "stocktake" underlines third-party risks
PwC Australia ties Google to tax leak scandal, sources say

PwC Australia ties Google to tax leak scandal, sources say
APRA finds its first chief data officer

APRA finds its first chief data officer
NAB removes links from text messages

NAB removes links from text messages

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?