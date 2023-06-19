ANZ to create major tech hub in Queensland

ANZ Banking Group will "hire or place" 700 technology workers into a Queensland-based hub if its multi-billion dollar acquisition of Suncorp's banking arm proceeds.

The tech hub will be assembled over a five-year period, and was committed to via a joint agreement with the Queensland government.

The Suncorp acquisition is currently undergoing regulatory and government approvals.

The Brisbane-based tech hub will be designed for technology specialists in digital, cloud and data domains.

The bank also intends to offer cloud training from Google to its tech hub employees and will also seek out partnerships with Queensland universities to drive research and training in technology.

“The agreement aligns with the work already underway by both the Queensland and federal governments to build the capability of Queensland’s workforce, including providing a pipeline of technology talent for the future,” ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said.

Under the agreement, Suncorp’s headquarters would also remain in Queensland, with the bank also promising at least $19 million to set up a Disaster Response Centre of Excellence in Brisbane.

This will entail investment in a new technology platform to better understand weather impacts, communicate with customers and impacted communities and improve Suncorp’s responses before, during and after weather events.

Suncorp Group CEO Steve Johnston said the business “will remain the home of several of Australia and New Zealand’s leading and most trusted insurance brands including AAMI, GIO, Shannons, Apia and Vero, and of course the Suncorp brand, and will continue to offer the same great service to Queenslanders.”