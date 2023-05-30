ANZ taps generative AI for code testing

By on
ANZ taps generative AI for code testing

"Formally sanctioned" team to explore more use cases.

ANZ Banking Group has “formally sanctioned” a team to explore generative AI to augment its code testing capabilities as well as to explore deeper potential use cases.

The bank has roughly 4000 software engineers, with sees opportunities to use generative AI to improve the efficiency, reliability and performance of its code.

“Generative AI has a range of potential benefits for ANZ and the broader industry, and we’re in the early days in our exploration of the technology,” ANZ chief technology officer Tim Hogarth told iTnews.

He added its experimentation does not use “any private or confidential data” as “every technology implementation at ANZ is subject to strict controls.”

While ANZ chief technology officer Tim Hogarth previously told iTnews it was “too early to speculate on use cases” for the technology, the bank has since begun exploring various applications.

Discussing generative AI in a recent ANZ Bluenotes post Hogarth said that “ChatGPT’s conversational AI also helps software engineers deepen their comprehension”.

“We’ve formally sanctioned one team in ANZ to explore generative AI for software engineering to improve our testing. Writing test cases – normally also written in code – is an important, if somewhat tiresome, task," he said.

“Generative AI is really powerful at reading code and proposing the complete test case to properly exercise that code.

"This will dramatically improve unit testing and, I think, give us a step change in identifying bugs and errors earlier in the development process."

He added ANZ is “also looking to improve how we validate code [against] strict standards and rules".

“We have comprehensive policies at ANZ but it still requires a human to read and understand a policy and recall the key elements while completing a code review," Hogarth said.

He said the team sees the new capability as “an augmentation tool" and "not a final arbiter" of compliance.

Hogarth said ANZ will be "able to make our engineers far more efficient through the use of AI technology” while keeping its controls and checks in place.

“All new technologies present challenges and opportunities and this will be true of using generative AI in software engineering," he said.

"There will be concerns around reliability, repeatability and risks of these tools. There will need to be checks and balances for some time yet. 

“We are not yet ready to use this outside of centrally managed, executive approved experiments.”

Despite its cautious approach, Hogarth said ANZ had a “long history of embracing technology in the adoption life cycle”.

“ANZ is, and always will be, an early adopter of critical new technologies and generative AI is the next major wave," he said.

"But we will do it with rigour and discipline.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aianzchatgptfinancegenerative aisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Latitude Financial counts the cost of cyber attack

Latitude Financial counts the cost of cyber attack
CBA brings CommSec into its banking app

CBA brings CommSec into its banking app
ASX ends its CIO search

ASX ends its CIO search
Westpac's low-code push delivers 300 automations

Westpac's low-code push delivers 300 automations

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?