ANZ Institutional folds generative AI into intelligence-gathering tool

ANZ Institutional has incorporated generative AI into a business intelligence tool used by frontline bankers to stay abreast of market developments.

Cloud capability lead Sally Lau wrote in an ANZ Bluenotes blog post that the tool, called Signals, is already used “to send near real-time business intelligence to customers.”

The tool is presently used to notify bankers “when existing customer deals are about to expire – enabling ANZ to proactively engage customers ahead of time with customised alternatives,” head of financial institutions sales Australia Tim Moloney is quoted as saying.

“We also use it to notify bankers when liquidity becomes available in some of our less liquid markets, inviting them to contact customers who may be keen to act.”

A generative AI capability has now been added into Signals “to scan tens of thousands of news articles a day, summarising the relevant customer news to ensure ANZ is better informed and better able to help customers manage their market risk,” the bank said.

Last month, ANZ said that it has separately developed its own generative AI-powered chatbot and a private instance of underpinning generative AI technology called Z-GPT.

Z-GPT utilises OpenAI models via Microsoft, and also folds in some unspecified Google’s AI tools as well.