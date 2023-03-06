ANZ Institutional digital lead moves to RACQ

Queensland roadside assistance organisation RACQ has appointed James Borg as its new head of digital strategy.

Borg stepped into the role after four-and-a-half years at ANZ, most notably as head of digital and insights marketing within its institutional banking division, overseeing digital marketing initiatives.

Outside of roadside assistance, RACQ also provides roadside assistance, insurance, banking plus other services.

An RACQ spokesperson told iTnews that Borg’s role was created to lead the organisation's “focus on using digital platforms to deepen its relationship with members and identify solutions to further digitalise member experiences.”

Borg will be based in RACQ’s Eight Mile Plains headquarters in Brisbane.

He brings "more than 20 years’ experience in digital enablement and strategy to RACQ," the spokesperson added.

Borg confirmed the move in a LinkedIn post where he thanked current and former colleagues.

Prior to his time at ANZ, Borg helped lead the strategy and development of digital experiences at multivitamin and supplement company, Swisse as its head of digital.

He also worked with member-owned wellbeing company Australian Unity, most notably as its group general manager of digital enablement.

Borg has also held digital leadership positions at Suncorp and AGL Energy.