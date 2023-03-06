ANZ expands 'return to work' program beyond tech

ANZ Banking Group has expanded its 'return to work' program, which started as a way to fill vacant technology roles, to now include more traditional banking roles as well.

A new intake of the ANZ return to work program will open in early March as the bank hunts to fill vacant roles in Australia, India, New Zealand and for the first time, the Philippines.

The program specifically targets people who've been on a two-year or longer career hiatus and wish to re-enter the workforce.

The 2023 intake is expected to double in size compared to prior years.

Around 50 of the roles are still technology-focused and sit across a number of engineering disciplines including data, security and cloud services.

While some of these roles require specific technical skills including engineering and analytics, this year ANZ is also seeking people with more general skillsets and experience.

ANZ group executive technology and group services Gerard Florian said that when the program first started the bank “recognised the lack of female representation in tech”.

Florian said he was “incredibly proud” to see the program expand into other parts of the bank.

“It is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone has the opportunity to succeed," Florian said.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s also crucial for the future of our industry."

ANZ also recently launched another alternative career pathway for its engineers that pegs progression opportunities to their "mastery" of skills and domain knowledge, not solely on their ability to manage teams.

The bank believes its “mastery” career option reshaped how it thought of engineering duties, valuing expertise over management responsibilities.

The ANZ workforce tribe within the group technology function oversees the return to work program and operated alongside talent and culture, and diversity and inclusion colleagues to scale the program across ANZ.