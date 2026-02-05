ANZ deploys Agentforce to supercharge new CRM system

ANZ Banking Group has switched AI agents in a new Salesforce customer relationship management platform used by its business bankers and frontline teams.

The bank said that it has started using Agentforce, Salesforce’s agentic AI platform, in conjunction with the CRM system and is the “first bank in the APAC region to deploy this technology at scale.”

Agentforce will elevate what staff can do with the CRM system, from “simply accessing information” to automating tasks and streamlining workflows.

“By supercharging the CRM to handle more complex, multi-step tasks, bankers can better manage data-enabled opportunity leads, visualise customer insights, and effectively prioritise daily activities,” ANZ said in a statement.

The bank said the Salesforce CRM system itself is relatively new, and was set up to “consolidate data from 20 different platforms into a single, intuitive dashboard”.

With Agentforce now enabled, it said bankers “will be able to access real-time account summaries – expected to save [them] the equivalent of around one working month per year,” ANZ said.

Additionally, “a new chat interface will make searching for and accessing customer data easier and more insightful,” it added.

Agentic actions and outputs will be “continually enhanced” with feedback from users.

ANZ business and private bank group executive Clare Morgan said the investment in the CRM system and Agentforce was “one of several major investments we’re making to uplift our frontline and deliver on our customer-first strategy.”

“We’re also accelerating our digital roadmap, bringing forward the launch of the ANZ Plus frontend for most small to medium business customers to late 2027,” she said.

ANZ Plus is the bank’s digital-first experience, which it first started work on around 2019.

Getting more customers onto ANZ Plus is a priority for new chief executive Nuno Matos.