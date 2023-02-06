ANZ boosts proptech access with $50m investment

ANZ Banking Group has invested $50 million into property media and technology company View Media Group (VMG).

VMG was founded in 2022 by Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz, and comprises various property technology solutions including AI services, listing portal, marketing agencies.

Also under its portfolio is media and adtech company The Today Business and property portal AD Group.

Its portfolio includes property portal realestateview, AI and data company Propic and utility platform Beevo.

The bank will now hold a minority shareholding plus a seat on the board at VMG, stating it is committed to collaborating to set up a "proposed exclusive financial services partnership on key products".

"This investment will help enable our existing strategy to establish a suite of services in the homeowner space that make it easier to buy, own or rent a property," it said.

ANZ's investment comes after the bank entered into beta testing for its digital home loan proposition in December last year with plans to officially launch in the second half of this year.

Other strategic investors in VGM included media company, Seven West Media.

Waislitz said that with ANZ's investment alongside Seven West Media, the company is "well on the way to creating Australia's most exciting real estate proptech business".