ANZ Banking Group finds AI chief

By
Follow google news

Taps HSBC and former CBA data leader.

ANZ Banking Group will bring in Kai Yang as its first chief data and AI officer, starting from July.

ANZ Banking Group finds AI chief

Yang, who will report to group CIO Donald Patra, will be based in Sydney.

He is currently the chief data and analytics officer (CDAO) for HSBC in Asia and the Middle East, and has held several CIO and chief data officer roles at the bank in his almost six-and-a-half years there.

Prior to HSBC, Yang was with CBA for over 16 years, working his way up to group chief data officer.

At ANZ, Yang will oversee the building of internal data and AI capability, strengthening of governance and controls, and a planned acceleration in responsible data and AI use.

The move comes amid a broader recruitment of chief-level roles to oversee AI adoption.

Westpac brought on an executive charged with data and AI in September last year, and more recently hired a chief AI innovation officer as well.

Meanwhile, CBA recruited its AI chief in November last year, and NAB in January of this year.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aianzcbafinancial servicesnabtraining & developmentwestpac

Sponsored Whitepapers

Shift left: The IT leader's digital workplace maturity playbook
Shift left: The IT leader's digital workplace maturity playbook
Mind the M365 security gap
Mind the M365 security gap
The future of resilience: AI-Driven dynamic storage
The future of resilience: AI-Driven dynamic storage
Stop Hiring Like It&#8217;s 2025: AI-Augmented Cybersecurity Performance Data Every CISO Needs
Stop Hiring Like It’s 2025: AI-Augmented Cybersecurity Performance Data Every CISO Needs
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac hires a chief AI innovation officer

Westpac hires a chief AI innovation officer
ANZ Banking Group names acting CISO

ANZ Banking Group names acting CISO
TAL prioritises data and AI with "largest-ever technology deal"

TAL prioritises data and AI with "largest-ever technology deal"
ASIC, APRA among regulators monitoring Anthropic's Mythos

ASIC, APRA among regulators monitoring Anthropic's Mythos
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?