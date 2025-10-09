ANZ Banking Group appoints group CIO

Starting in late November.

ANZ Banking Group has named its next technology leader following Gerard Florian’s retirement, bringing in an IT executive from HSBC.

The bank said that Donald Patra will be its group chief information officer, starting November 24.

Patra is currently CIO of HSBC in the UK and Europe; he has spent the past two decades at HSBC in IT leadership roles and “leading some of the bank’s most significant transformation programs,” ANZ said.

“His career has been defined by driving global-scale digital transformation, modernising core banking platforms, advancing data and AI capabilities, and strengthening operational resilience across highly regulated markets,” ANZ added.

Until Patra joins, Michael Bullock will continue as acting group executive, technology and group services.

Patra will be based in Melbourne.

Gerard Florian retired from the group executive role in the middle of the year, having served in it since 2017.

The change of IT leadership came as ANZ itself underwent a leadership change, with CEO Nuno Matos now at the helm.

A significant restructure of the bank’s technology division is currently underway.

