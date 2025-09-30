Anthropic launches Claude 4.5, touts better abilities, targets business customers

By
Follow google news

Microsoft will now add Copilot features powered by Anthropic models.

Anthropic has unveiled the Claude 4.5 AI model, saying the newest version can code for longer uninterrupted stretches and handle finance and scientific tasks better, as the startup pushes deeper into enterprise AI.

Anthropic launches Claude 4.5, touts better abilities, targets business customers

The Alphabet and Amazon-backed AI startup is racing rivals to build models that can reliably operate software and complete multi-step work, key for AI agents, which can perform tasks on behalf of humans.

The Sonnet 4.5 model created a web app from scratch in internal tests, and one customer had the AI chatbot code autonomously for 30 hours, up from a seven-hour run achieved by Anthropic's earlier Claude Opus 4 for a different client, chief product officer Mike Krieger said.

Anthropic is targeting power users and business customers rather than chasing a viral consumer moment, he said.

Claude 4.5 is stronger at finance and scientific reasoning and better at using computers, scoring about 60 percent on a benchmark that tests operating-system dexterity versus roughly 40 percent for prior models, the company said.

"It's a lot more visceral when you just see the model using a computer the way a person does if you're not a coder," said chief science officer Jared Kaplan.

Separately on September 29, Microsoft said it would add new Microsoft 365 Copilot features powered by Anthropic models, including "Agent Mode" in Excel and Word and an "Office Agent" in Copilot chat, with PowerPoint to follow.

Microsoft last week said it would bring Anthropic's models to Microsoft 365 Copilot to diversify beyond longtime partner OpenAI.

Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI executives, has positioned Claude for workplace use with guardrails to reduce risky outputs. The company has been marketing Claude's coding and data-analysis skills to regulated industries and teams that want models to work across multiple software tools.

Krieger said the company's focus is on sustained, reliable performance over long tasks rather than short demos.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA builds Lumos, an AI-driven accelerator to prepare applications for cloud

CBA builds Lumos, an AI-driven accelerator to prepare applications for cloud
NSW Education AI tool set to launch for students from October

NSW Education AI tool set to launch for students from October
DTA stands up new platform to track gov tech spending

DTA stands up new platform to track gov tech spending
Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?