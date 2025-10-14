Ansell has data accessed by unknown attackers

Vulnerabilities in licensed software exploited to gain access.

Ansell, a maker of personal protective equipment (PPE) like gloves, has disclosed a cyber incident where unknown attackers exploited vulnerabilities to access company data.

The company said in an ASX filing [pdf] that the “majority” of data that was accessed was “non-sensitive business information”.

However, it did say that “a portion… does contain confidential transactional data or personally identifiable information.”

Ansell said it had taken “immediate containment action” when the breach was discovered, and that there had been no impact to its operations. 

It did not appear that attackers had been able to escalate the attack by moving laterally into “the broader company environment”.

Government authorities had been notified of the incident.

