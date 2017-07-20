Thieves steal $39 million in new Ethereum hack

Holders of the Ethereum cryptocurrency are nervously waiting to see if millions of dollars drained via a vulnerability in a wallet storing the funds will be returned to them.

A total of 153,037 Ethereum was taken from three accounts via the Parity multi-signature wallet earlier today.

The currency is trading at approximately US$203 per Ethereum coin, bringing the potential losses to over US$31 million (A$39 million).

Reddit /r/ethereum forum moderator Jordi Baylina attributed the theft to"The White Hat Group" and said it would be returned.

"The White Hat Group were made aware of a vulnerability in a specific version of a commonly used multisig contract," Baylina wrote.

"This vulnerability was trivial to execute, so they took the necessary action to drain every vulnerable multisig they could find as quickly as possible."

The White Hat Group is holding the funds at a specific Ethereum address that contains 377,105 coins.

If the money isn't returned, it will be the second largest raid on the cryptocurrency network following a A$67 million heist last year.

Parity Technologies sent out a critical security alert for its multi-signature wallet, advising people to immediately move assets to a secure address.

The company said the bug has been fixed.

Today's theft comes after trading platform Coindash had its website hacked while it was conducting a capital raising token generation event.

Coindash investors lost approximately A$9 million after an unknown hacker inserted a fraudulent Ethereum address on the trading platform's website.