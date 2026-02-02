Announcing the 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists

The iTnews Benchmark Awards, sponsored by Interactive, Conga and Freshworks, celebrate the IT projects and leaders using technology to transform Australian business.

Across the Benchmark Awards conference and gala dinner, IT leaders and their teams will be recognised for their ambition, innovation, and the impact they have delivered for government, industry, and the public.

This year, we are honouring both the standout initiatives and the people behind Australia’s best IT projects.

The 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists are...

Government Technology Leader:

Alexander Caroly, First Assistant Secretary, Technology, Digital and Data Division, Department of Veterans Affairs

Charles McHardie, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Services Australia

Elizabeth Wilson, Chief Information Officer, Department of Education Victoria

Michael McNamara, Executive GM, Enterprise Services, Australia Post

Dr Tom Gao, Chief Technology and Digital Services Officer, City of Sydney

Tracey Whitelaw, Chief Digital Officer, Local Government Association of Queensland

Local Government Technology Project:

City of Sydney – Community digital transformation delivering an integrated ecosystem

Local Government Association of Queensland – AI Powered bark logging

Randwick City Council – Project Elevate, a modern data centre and infrastructure transition

State Government Technology Project:

ACT Government – Digital Canberra – Windows 11 fast track rollout

Department for Education, South Australia – Ed Chat Apps, the LEAP App

Department of Infrastructure and Transport SA- Licencing and registration modernisation

Department of Transport and Main Roads – Governance, Attendance and Payroll (GAP) Report and HR forms modernisation

State Electricity Commission Victoria – Market readiness program SECV

Transport for NSW – AI for urban planning of Glebe Island Bridge waterway

Victoria Police – Electronic penalty infringement notices app

WaterNSW – Water market system (WMS)

Federal Government Technology Project:

Aged Care Quality & Safety Commission – Reform for better aged care program

Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) – Polling place technology project

Australian Trade and Investment Commission – Go global toolkit expansion project

ATO – IT strategic sourcing program

Services Australia – Supporting payments for aging Australians

Education Technology Leader

Andrew Hottes, Chief Digital Information Officer, Cranbrook School

Fiona Rankin, Chief Information Officer, TAFE NSW

Glen Smith, Chief Information Officer, Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst

Joshua Roberts, Executive Director Digital Sydney, University of Sydney

Education Technology Project

Cranbrook School – Enterprise ISO 42001 AI Management System Implementation & Certification

UNSW – Immersive futures studio enhancing the learning experience

University of Sydney – Cogniti, in-house AI education platform

Healthcare Technology Leader

Con Pazios, Head of IT Operations, EBOS Group

Sanjeev Gupta, Chief Information and Transformation Officer, HBF Health

Suzanne Soares, Head of Technology Business Engagement, Healthscope

Healthcare Technology Project

Avant Mutual – AI for monitoring of member communications

HBF Health – E2E Claims using AI

Hume Rural Health Alliance – Hume PAS Connect

Johnson & Johnson MedTech ANZ – EMPOWOR Events: ANZ MSD marketing automation

Finance Technology Leader:

Graham Regan, Head of Technology and Security, HLB Mann Judd NSW

Jennifer Kazangi, A/Chief Information Officer, Police Bank

Vinay Lopes, Head of Platforms, HSBC

Finance Technology Project:

Bankwest – Digital transformation including relaunch of website and app

Beyond Bank Australia – Enterprise knowledge and change management platform

Caleb and Brown – AI driven conversation intelligence and modern telephony

Commonwealth Bank of Australia – Core Banking 2 Cloud

Finance One – Transforming call quality with AI

IAG – Upskilling developers in secure coding

PEXA – eConveyancing ecosystem resilience

Westpac – Edge firewall transformation project

Industrial & Energy Technology Leader:

Clive Bortz, APAC Region CIO, ARUP

Hema Wadhwa, Associate Director, Aurecon Group

Kurt Brisset, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Built

Matthew Dixon, Digital & IT Director, Suntory Beverage & Food Oceania

Michael Salas, Chief Information & Digital Officer, BAE Systems

Industrial & Energy Technology Project:

Adelaide Airport – Process of Spend, ERP transformation project

BAE Systems – Enhancing digital employee experience and compliance

Endeavour Energy – Autonomous aerial pathways

Energy Queensland – Application optimisation and AIOps project

NBN Co – Enterprise knowledge graph

Suntory Oceania – Field of Dreams digital transformation

Retail Technology Leader:

Anthony Sok, General Manager – IT, Sushi Sushi

John Hunt, CIO & MD Group Enablement, Woolworths

John Khoury, Group CTO, Strandbags

Bernie Repacholi, Former Head of Technology, Coles Group

Retail Technology Project:

AMG (Australian Motor Group) – Group onboarding into modern management

Woolworths – Smart prevention of incidents and outages

Not for Profit Technology Leader:

Abby Tripathi, Chief Information Officer, Australian Red Cross

Andrew Dome, Chief Digital Information Officer, Uniting NSW.ACT

Johan Sulaiman, Head of Technology, Heart Research Institute

Roland Estrella, National Manager Business Operations, Stroke Foundation

Not for Profit Technology Project:

Australian Pharmacy Council – Accreditation management system

Paul Ramsay Foundation – PAL AI agent

Silverchain – Migration project post acquistion

Uniting – Digital AI assistant “buddy”

Congratulations to all iTnews Benchmark Awards project and leadership finalists.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner in Sydney on March 26. Register your interest in attending the event here.