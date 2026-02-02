Announcing the 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists

By
Winners announced at gala dinner, 26 March.

The iTnews Benchmark Awards, sponsored by Interactive, Conga and Freshworks, celebrate the IT projects and leaders using technology to transform Australian business.

Across the Benchmark Awards conference and gala dinner, IT leaders and their teams will be recognised for their ambition, innovation, and the impact they have delivered for government, industry, and the public.

This year, we are honouring both the standout initiatives and the people behind Australia’s best IT projects.

 

The 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists are... 

 

Government Technology Leader:

  • Alexander Caroly, First Assistant Secretary, Technology, Digital and Data Division, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Charles McHardie, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Services Australia
  • Elizabeth Wilson, Chief Information Officer, Department of Education Victoria
  • Michael McNamara, Executive GM, Enterprise Services, Australia Post
  • Dr Tom Gao, Chief Technology and Digital Services Officer, City of Sydney
  • Tracey Whitelaw, Chief Digital Officer, Local Government Association of Queensland

 

Local Government Technology Project:

  • City of Sydney – Community digital transformation delivering an integrated ecosystem
  • Local Government Association of Queensland – AI Powered bark logging
  • Randwick City Council – Project Elevate, a modern data centre and infrastructure transition

 

State Government Technology Project:

  • ACT Government – Digital Canberra – Windows 11 fast track rollout
  • Department for Education, South Australia – Ed Chat Apps, the LEAP App
  • Department of Infrastructure and Transport SA- Licencing and registration modernisation
  • Department of Transport and Main Roads – Governance, Attendance and Payroll (GAP) Report and HR forms modernisation
  • State Electricity Commission Victoria – Market readiness program SECV
  • Transport for NSW – AI for urban planning of Glebe Island Bridge waterway
  • Victoria Police – Electronic penalty infringement notices app
  • WaterNSW – Water market system (WMS)

 

Federal Government Technology Project:

  • Aged Care Quality & Safety Commission – Reform for better aged care program
  • Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) – Polling place technology project
  • Australian Trade and Investment Commission – Go global toolkit expansion project
  • ATO – IT strategic sourcing program
  • Services Australia – Supporting payments for aging Australians

 

Education Technology Leader

  • Andrew Hottes, Chief Digital Information Officer, Cranbrook School
  • Fiona Rankin, Chief Information Officer, TAFE NSW
  • Glen Smith, Chief Information Officer, Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst
  • Joshua Roberts, Executive Director Digital Sydney, University of Sydney

 

Education Technology Project

  • Cranbrook School – Enterprise ISO 42001 AI Management System Implementation & Certification
  • UNSW – Immersive futures studio enhancing the learning experience
  • University of Sydney – Cogniti, in-house AI education platform

 

Healthcare Technology Leader

  • Con Pazios, Head of IT Operations, EBOS Group
  • Sanjeev Gupta, Chief Information and Transformation Officer, HBF Health
  • Suzanne Soares, Head of Technology Business Engagement, Healthscope

 

Healthcare Technology Project

  • Avant Mutual – AI for monitoring of member communications
  • HBF Health – E2E Claims using AI
  • Hume Rural Health Alliance – Hume PAS Connect
  • Johnson & Johnson MedTech ANZ – EMPOWOR Events: ANZ MSD marketing automation

 

Finance Technology Leader:

  • Graham Regan, Head of Technology and Security, HLB Mann Judd NSW
  • Jennifer Kazangi, A/Chief Information Officer, Police Bank
  • Vinay Lopes, Head of Platforms, HSBC

 

Finance Technology Project:

  • Bankwest – Digital transformation including relaunch of website and app
  • Beyond Bank Australia – Enterprise knowledge and change management platform
  • Caleb and Brown – AI driven conversation intelligence and modern telephony
  • Commonwealth Bank of Australia – Core Banking 2 Cloud
  • Finance One – Transforming call quality with AI
  • IAG – Upskilling developers in secure coding
  • PEXA – eConveyancing ecosystem resilience
  • Westpac – Edge firewall transformation project

 

Industrial & Energy Technology Leader:

  • Clive Bortz, APAC Region CIO, ARUP
  • Hema Wadhwa, Associate Director, Aurecon Group
  • Kurt Brisset, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Built
  • Matthew Dixon, Digital & IT Director, Suntory Beverage & Food Oceania
  • Michael Salas, Chief Information & Digital Officer, BAE Systems

 

Industrial & Energy Technology Project:

  • Adelaide Airport – Process of Spend, ERP transformation project
  • BAE Systems – Enhancing digital employee experience and compliance
  • Endeavour Energy – Autonomous aerial pathways
  • Energy Queensland – Application optimisation and AIOps project
  • NBN Co – Enterprise knowledge graph
  • Suntory Oceania – Field of Dreams digital transformation

Retail Technology Leader:

  • Anthony Sok, General Manager – IT, Sushi Sushi
  • John Hunt, CIO & MD Group Enablement, Woolworths
  • John Khoury, Group CTO, Strandbags
  • Bernie Repacholi, Former Head of Technology, Coles Group

 

Retail Technology Project:

  • AMG (Australian Motor Group) – Group onboarding into modern management
  • Woolworths – Smart prevention of incidents and outages

 

Not for Profit Technology Leader:

  • Abby Tripathi, Chief Information Officer, Australian Red Cross
  • Andrew Dome, Chief Digital Information Officer, Uniting NSW.ACT
  • Johan Sulaiman, Head of Technology, Heart Research Institute
  • Roland Estrella, National Manager Business Operations, Stroke Foundation

 

Not for Profit Technology Project:

  • Australian Pharmacy Council – Accreditation management system
  • Paul Ramsay Foundation – PAL AI agent
  • Silverchain – Migration project post acquistion
  • Uniting – Digital AI assistant “buddy”

Congratulations to all iTnews Benchmark Awards project and leadership finalists.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 iTnews Benchmark Awards gala dinner in Sydney on March 26. Register your interest in attending the event here.

