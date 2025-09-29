Announcing the 2025 Benchmark Security Awards Finalists

The Benchmark Security Awards celebrate Australian security leaders for their work in driving effective cyber programs in Australian enterprise and government.

ITnews is proud to announce this year’s end user finalists in the government, industrial & energy, education, healthcare, finance, retail and not-for-profit sectors.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner and conference on the 6th November at Doltone House Hyde Park in Sydney.

And the finalists are...

Government

Alexander An, Cyber Security and Risk Manager, City of Sydney Council

Maryam Shoraka, Head of OT Cybersecurity Operations, Sydney Trains

Peter Gigengack, Director Cyber Security, Department of the Premier and Cabinet WA

Sandeep Taileng, Information Security Leader, State Trustees

Sorin Toma, Director of Information Security, NSW Electoral Commission

Wigna Winston Fernando, Head of Cyber Security and Compliance, City of Darebin

Industrial & Energy

Chris Pennycuick, Head of Cyber Security and Architecture, Stanwell

Gus Campbell, Head of Cyber Security, BAE Systems

James Court, Chief Security Officer, Cleanaway

Kevin Sheerin, Cyber Security Architect, Ampol

Nathan Morelli, Head of Cyber Security and IT Resilience, SA Power Networks

Education

Andrew Hottes, CDIO, Cranbrook School

Edward Messina, Interim CISO, Monash University

Robert Munoz, CISO, Department of Education Victoria

Healthcare

Daisy Wong, Head of Security Awareness, Medibank

George Kirby, Cyber Security Program Manager, Mercy Health

Marc Reinhardt, Director of Cyber Security and IT Risk, Icon Group

River Nygryn, CISO, HammondCare

Tharaka Perera, Head of Information Security, Estia Health

Finance and Professional Services

Daniel Muchow, Director – CISO, La Trobe Financial

David Geber, General Manager Information Security & Risk, Rest Super

Luke Ma, Head of Technology Controls and Governance, AIA Australia

Mahesh Belagali, Senior IT Security Manager, WottonKearney

Matthew Osborne, Group Head of Cyber Risk, QBE

Michelle Bower, CEO, Gateway Network Governance Body

Nathan Lewis, Former Head of Cyber, Technology and Data Risk, NGM Group

Retail

Chris Grisdale, Head of Information Security, hipages Group

Dinesh Velusamy, Governance, Risk and Compliance Specialist, Wurth Australia

Ian Melton, Head of Security & IT Operations, Autoleague

Jumar Pando, Cyber Security Operations Manager, Emeis Cosmetics (Aesop)

Keyur Lavingia, Head of Cyber Security, Village Roadshow

Steven Rebello, CISO, Endeavour Group

Not For Profit

Angela Dunbar, Head of Privacy, Information and Knowledge Management, Australian Red Cross

Doug Hammond, CISO, Uniting

Leana El-Hourani, Head of Information Security & GRC, Mission Australia

Mark Norman, Manager Information Technology, CVGT Employment

Michael Hoffman, Director of Information Technology, Disaster Relief Australia

Rasim Ustun, Head of IT, Opera Australia

Ross Adam Anicete, Head of Cyber Security and Infrastructure, Fresh Hope Communities

Congratulations to the 2025 Benchmark Security Awards security leadership finalists. Partner finalists coming soon.