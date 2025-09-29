Announcing the 2025 Benchmark Security Awards Finalists

The Benchmark Security Awards celebrate Australian security leaders for their work in driving effective cyber programs in Australian enterprise and government.
This year’s awards program is brought to you by iTnews and techpartner.news.
For the first time, these two leading technology publications are coming together, highlighting the efforts of both security end users and technology partners, making this event bigger, better, and more impactful than ever.
ITnews is proud to announce this year’s end user finalists in the government, industrial & energy, education, healthcare, finance, retail and not-for-profit sectors.
We will be announcing the Benchmark Security partner finalists soon.
The awards will be presented at a gala dinner and conference on the 6th November at Doltone House Hyde Park in Sydney.
Thank you to our sponsors NinjaOne, Airlock Digital, Saviynt, Abnormal and Huntress for making this awards program possible.
And the finalists are...
Government
Alexander An, Cyber Security and Risk Manager, City of Sydney Council
Maryam Shoraka, Head of OT Cybersecurity Operations, Sydney Trains
Peter Gigengack, Director Cyber Security, Department of the Premier and Cabinet WA
Sandeep Taileng, Information Security Leader, State Trustees
Sorin Toma, Director of Information Security, NSW Electoral Commission
Wigna Winston Fernando, Head of Cyber Security and Compliance, City of Darebin
Industrial & Energy
Chris Pennycuick, Head of Cyber Security and Architecture, Stanwell
Gus Campbell, Head of Cyber Security, BAE Systems
James Court, Chief Security Officer, Cleanaway
Kevin Sheerin, Cyber Security Architect, Ampol
Nathan Morelli, Head of Cyber Security and IT Resilience, SA Power Networks
Education
Andrew Hottes, CDIO, Cranbrook School
Edward Messina, Interim CISO, Monash University
Robert Munoz, CISO, Department of Education Victoria
Healthcare
Daisy Wong, Head of Security Awareness, Medibank
George Kirby, Cyber Security Program Manager, Mercy Health
Marc Reinhardt, Director of Cyber Security and IT Risk, Icon Group
River Nygryn, CISO, HammondCare
Tharaka Perera, Head of Information Security, Estia Health
Finance and Professional Services
Daniel Muchow, Director – CISO, La Trobe Financial
David Geber, General Manager Information Security & Risk, Rest Super
Luke Ma, Head of Technology Controls and Governance, AIA Australia
Mahesh Belagali, Senior IT Security Manager, WottonKearney
Matthew Osborne, Group Head of Cyber Risk, QBE
Michelle Bower, CEO, Gateway Network Governance Body
Nathan Lewis, Former Head of Cyber, Technology and Data Risk, NGM Group
Retail
Chris Grisdale, Head of Information Security, hipages Group
Dinesh Velusamy, Governance, Risk and Compliance Specialist, Wurth Australia
Ian Melton, Head of Security & IT Operations, Autoleague
Jumar Pando, Cyber Security Operations Manager, Emeis Cosmetics (Aesop)
Keyur Lavingia, Head of Cyber Security, Village Roadshow
Steven Rebello, CISO, Endeavour Group
Not For Profit
Angela Dunbar, Head of Privacy, Information and Knowledge Management, Australian Red Cross
Doug Hammond, CISO, Uniting
Leana El-Hourani, Head of Information Security & GRC, Mission Australia
Mark Norman, Manager Information Technology, CVGT Employment
Michael Hoffman, Director of Information Technology, Disaster Relief Australia
Rasim Ustun, Head of IT, Opera Australia
Ross Adam Anicete, Head of Cyber Security and Infrastructure, Fresh Hope Communities
Congratulations to the 2025 Benchmark Security Awards security leadership finalists. Partner finalists coming soon.