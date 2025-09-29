Announcing the 2025 Benchmark Security Awards Finalists

By
Follow google news

Winners announced at gala dinner on November 6th.

The Benchmark Security Awards celebrate Australian security leaders for their work in driving effective cyber programs in Australian enterprise and government.

Announcing the 2025 Benchmark Security Awards Finalists

This year’s awards program is brought to you by iTnews and techpartner.news.

For the first time, these two leading technology publications are coming together, highlighting the efforts of both security end users and technology partners, making this event bigger, better, and more impactful than ever.

ITnews is proud to announce this year’s end user finalists in the government, industrial & energy, education, healthcare, finance, retail and not-for-profit sectors.

We will be announcing the Benchmark Security partner finalists soon.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner and conference on the 6th November at Doltone House Hyde Park in Sydney.

Thank you to our sponsors NinjaOne, Airlock Digital, Saviynt, Abnormal and Huntress for making this awards program possible.

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jermaine Borquaye 

To purchase tickets to attend the Benchmark Security conference and awards program, express interest here.

And the finalists are... 

 

Government

Alexander An, Cyber Security and Risk Manager, City of Sydney Council
Maryam Shoraka, Head of OT Cybersecurity Operations, Sydney Trains
Peter Gigengack, Director Cyber Security, Department of the Premier and Cabinet WA
Sandeep Taileng, Information Security Leader, State Trustees
Sorin Toma, Director of Information Security, NSW Electoral Commission
Wigna Winston Fernando, Head of Cyber Security and Compliance, City of Darebin

 

Industrial & Energy

Chris Pennycuick, Head of Cyber Security and Architecture, Stanwell
Gus Campbell, Head of Cyber Security, BAE Systems
James Court, Chief Security Officer, Cleanaway
Kevin Sheerin, Cyber Security Architect, Ampol
Nathan Morelli, Head of Cyber Security and IT Resilience, SA Power Networks

 

Education

Andrew Hottes, CDIO, Cranbrook School
Edward Messina, Interim CISO, Monash University
Robert Munoz, CISO, Department of Education Victoria

 

Healthcare    

Daisy Wong, Head of Security Awareness, Medibank
George Kirby, Cyber Security Program Manager, Mercy Health
Marc Reinhardt, Director of Cyber Security and IT Risk, Icon Group
River Nygryn, CISO, HammondCare
Tharaka Perera, Head of Information Security, Estia Health

 

Finance and Professional Services

Daniel Muchow, Director – CISO, La Trobe Financial
David Geber, General Manager Information Security & Risk, Rest Super
Luke Ma, Head of Technology Controls and Governance, AIA Australia
Mahesh Belagali, Senior IT Security Manager, WottonKearney
Matthew Osborne, Group Head of Cyber Risk, QBE
Michelle Bower, CEO, Gateway Network Governance Body
Nathan Lewis, Former Head of Cyber, Technology and Data Risk, NGM Group

 

Retail

Chris Grisdale, Head of Information Security, hipages Group
Dinesh Velusamy, Governance, Risk and Compliance Specialist, Wurth Australia
Ian Melton, Head of Security & IT Operations, Autoleague
Jumar Pando, Cyber Security Operations Manager, Emeis Cosmetics (Aesop)
Keyur Lavingia, Head of Cyber Security, Village Roadshow
Steven Rebello, CISO, Endeavour Group

 

Not For Profit

Angela Dunbar, Head of Privacy, Information and Knowledge Management, Australian Red Cross
Doug Hammond, CISO, Uniting
Leana El-Hourani, Head of Information Security & GRC, Mission Australia
Mark Norman, Manager Information Technology, CVGT Employment
Michael Hoffman, Director of Information Technology, Disaster Relief Australia
Rasim Ustun, Head of IT, Opera Australia
Ross Adam Anicete, Head of Cyber Security and Infrastructure, Fresh Hope Communities

 

Congratulations to the 2025 Benchmark Security Awards security leadership finalists. Partner finalists coming soon.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
benchmark awardsbenchmark security awardsbenchmarks securitycisocsosecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

US Secret Service seizes New York City SIM farm near UN

US Secret Service seizes New York City SIM farm near UN
Optus firewall upgrade behind 13-hour Triple Zero outage

Optus firewall upgrade behind 13-hour Triple Zero outage
Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack shutdown to hit four weeks

Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack shutdown to hit four weeks
ACMA proposes digital ID for prepaid mobile SIM verification

ACMA proposes digital ID for prepaid mobile SIM verification
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?