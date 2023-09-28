AnglicareSA advances 'single view of customer' work

AnglicareSA is continuing work to build a 'single view of customer', with one aspect of the journey connecting siloed systems to allow for better customer support.

The not-for-profit is making use of integration platform-as-a-service Boomi “to get our systems talking effectively," manager for application support Brett Rowe told iTnews.

"We're trying to ensure that our systems are using information about our customers appropriately so we can deliver the maximum benefit possible to them."

Rowe described the organisation's 'single view of customer' transformation as a "journey" - with Boomi enabling a part of it.

“Because of its low-code nature, we find that we're able to develop many new integrations really quickly," he said.

"By doing that, it gives us the ability to make more of our systems 'talk' because we can do it quickly and easily.

“That's going to lead to ultimately helping with that single view of the customer”.

He added: “I had a team that were more data scientist-type people, they weren't pure programmers, so the idea of an integration tool, like Boomi, that was a low-code type platform was appealing."

AnglicareSA offers services and support across parenting, youth, foster care, financial literacy, new arrivals, Aboriginal services, disability care, emergency assistance, homelessness and aged care, and has around 150 volunteers.

Rowe said AnglicareSA’s goal is to provide its “customers the maximum amount of benefit possible because we have such a diverse range of services, we know that we can help in multiple ways".

Some system integration existed when Rowe joined the organisation around two years ago, but he described it as a "mixed bag".

"One of the things that we recognised is that going forward, our roadmap was to go to more SaaS-based applications," he said.

"We also wanted to try and be able to use more real-time integration where we could and get our systems talking together quite well.”

Rowe said existing integrations were redone in Boomi, and further integration work has continued from there.

Cloud shift

AnglicareSA is currently in the process of shifting its platforms to cloud and SaaS-based services.

It is using “pre-built connectors” in Boomi to enable integration between these systems.

“We've got to have multiple systems in place to meet the specialised needs of our end users and so we're always going to need a reasonable amount of system integration to be able to bring that information together, to make our systems effective and give our management the information they need,” Rowe said.

He said the organisation has around 12 core systems with integration work now completed for “about half of those.”

Some systems include Salesforce and ELMO HR management software.

Rowe said Boomi allowed for a “more consistent way of doing things” that’s “architected properly” producing a better foundation for the 'single view of customer' program.

Rowe worked with Adelaide-based solution partner Akto on the Boomi-based integrations.