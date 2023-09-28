AnglicareSA advances 'single view of customer' work

By

Migrates to cloud-based systems, uses low-code integration platform.

AnglicareSA is continuing work to build a 'single view of customer', with one aspect of the journey connecting siloed systems to allow for better customer support.

AnglicareSA advances 'single view of customer' work

The not-for-profit is making use of integration platform-as-a-service Boomi “to get our systems talking effectively," manager for application support Brett Rowe told iTnews.

"We're trying to ensure that our systems are using information about our customers appropriately so we can deliver the maximum benefit possible to them."

Rowe described the organisation's 'single view of customer' transformation as a "journey" - with Boomi enabling a part of it. 

“Because of its low-code nature, we find that we're able to develop many new integrations really quickly," he said.

"By doing that, it gives us the ability to make more of our systems 'talk' because we can do it quickly and easily.

“That's going to lead to ultimately helping with that single view of the customer”.

He added: “I had a team that were more data scientist-type people, they weren't pure programmers, so the idea of an integration tool, like Boomi, that was a low-code type platform was appealing."

AnglicareSA offers services and support across parenting, youth, foster care, financial literacy, new arrivals, Aboriginal services, disability care, emergency assistance, homelessness and aged care, and has around 150 volunteers.

Rowe said AnglicareSA’s goal is to provide its “customers the maximum amount of benefit possible because we have such a diverse range of services, we know that we can help in multiple ways".

Some system integration existed when Rowe joined the organisation around two years ago, but he described it as a "mixed bag".

"One of the things that we recognised is that going forward, our roadmap was to go to more SaaS-based applications," he said.

"We also wanted to try and be able to use more real-time integration where we could and get our systems talking together quite well.”

Rowe said existing integrations were redone in Boomi, and further integration work has continued from there.

Cloud shift

AnglicareSA is currently in the process of shifting its platforms to cloud and SaaS-based services.

It is using “pre-built connectors” in Boomi to enable integration between these systems.

“We've got to have multiple systems in place to meet the specialised needs of our end users and so we're always going to need a reasonable amount of system integration to be able to bring that information together, to make our systems effective and give our management the information they need,” Rowe said.

He said the organisation has around 12 core systems with integration work now completed for “about half of those.”

Some systems include Salesforce and ELMO HR management software.

Rowe said Boomi allowed for a “more consistent way of doing things” that’s “architected properly” producing a better foundation for the 'single view of customer' program.

Rowe worked with Adelaide-based solution partner Akto on the Boomi-based integrations.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
anglicaresaboomicloudsoftwaretransformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools

QLD Police builds cloud-enabled search and prediction tools
ANZ continues to re-architect its "monolith" applications

ANZ continues to re-architect its "monolith" applications
ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus

ANZ reworks internal developer platform used for ANZ Plus
Salesforce cloud outage caused by security change

Salesforce cloud outage caused by security change

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?