AMP's CTO is headed to Medibank

AMP’s first group chief technology officer Felicia Trewin has made the switch to Medibank where she will lead data and technology functions.

Medibank's new group lead for data and technology, Felicia Trewin

Trewin has been appointed group lead for data and technology, where she will "focus on technology, security, data management and [Medibank's] core platforms.”

Trewin is slated to start her new role in early 2024, with Kylie Williamson acting in the role until that time.

Back in March, Williamson took over from John Goodall who left his role as group executive of technology and operations to retire.

Medibank CEO David Koczkar said Trewin “brings with her significant experience in technology, large program delivery, security and transformation in financial services.”

Trewin began at AMP in March last year and was responsible for the group’s technology strategy and accelerated adoption of digital and data technology across the group.

Trewin has also held senior roles AustralianSuper, and has previously worked at ANZ, Deloitte, Microsoft and Accenture.

AMP said it will run an executive search for Trewin’s replacement “with a focus on leveraging the strong talent pipeline within the group”.

Trewin will continue working with the AMP technology team through a transition period.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said Trewin “played a pivotal role in developing the AMP technology strategy and building a strong leadership team to deliver on that strategy”.

“We have the right people and plan in place as we continue to transform our technology to meet the needs of a simplified, agile and focused AMP,” George added.