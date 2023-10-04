AMP's CTO is headed to Medibank

By

From early 2024.

AMP’s first group chief technology officer Felicia Trewin has made the switch to Medibank where she will lead data and technology functions.

AMP's CTO is headed to Medibank
Medibank's new group lead for data and technology, Felicia Trewin

Trewin has been appointed group lead for data and technology, where she will "focus on technology, security, data management and [Medibank's] core platforms.”

Trewin is slated to start her new role in early 2024, with Kylie Williamson acting in the role until that time.

Back in March, Williamson took over from John Goodall who left his role as group executive of technology and operations to retire.

Medibank CEO David Koczkar said Trewin “brings with her significant experience in technology, large program delivery, security and transformation in financial services.”

Trewin began at AMP in March last year and was responsible for the group’s technology strategy and accelerated adoption of digital and data technology across the group.

Trewin has also held senior roles AustralianSuper, and has previously worked at ANZ, Deloitte, Microsoft and Accenture.

AMP said it will run an executive search for Trewin’s replacement “with a focus on leveraging the strong talent pipeline within the group”.

Trewin will continue working with the AMP technology team through a transition period.

AMP chief executive Alexis George said Trewin “played a pivotal role in developing the AMP technology strategy and building a strong leadership team to deliver on that strategy”.

“We have the right people and plan in place as we continue to transform our technology to meet the needs of a simplified, agile and focused AMP,” George added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amphealthmedibankstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'

Virgin Australia has built an enterprise architecture 'brain'
Gov to make automated decision-making transparent

Gov to make automated decision-making transparent
Macquarie University appoints CIDO

Macquarie University appoints CIDO
Woolworths expects data-driven decisions will "completely change" retail

Woolworths expects data-driven decisions will "completely change" retail

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?