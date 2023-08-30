Ampere says flagship chip to be offered by Google Cloud

By

With more cloud providers expected to sign on.

Ampere Computing, a semiconductor firm headed by ex-Intel executives that is planning to list its shares publicly, said its flagship chips will be offered by Google Cloud.

Ampere says flagship chip to be offered by Google Cloud

The deal is significant because cloud computing firms such as Google are some of the biggest buyers of data centre chips.

Jeff Wittich, Ampere's chief product officer, said more deals with other cloud providers will follow later this year, but he declined to name them.

Ampere's chips use technology from SoftBank Group's Arm, which revealed earlier this month in initial public offering filings that it owns a 6.8 percent stake in Ampere.

Oracle is also a major shareholder in the startup, which last year filed confidential paperwork to go public but has not said when it plans to list shares.

The deal with Google Cloud represents the first time a cloud computing company has offered Ampere's "AmpereOne" chips, which have custom-designed computing cores that help set the chip apart from other Arm-based chips such as those made by Amazon.com and others.

Ampere's chips aim to use less energy than rival chips from Intel while doing similar kinds of computing work.

"These are now much easier for people to find," Wittich said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
amperecloudgcp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users

Most Read Articles

Queensland Health's digital passport built in months in SAP BTP

Queensland Health's digital passport built in months in SAP BTP
Royal Flying Doctor Service stands up EHR

Royal Flying Doctor Service stands up EHR
Google unveils AI tools for enterprise customers

Google unveils AI tools for enterprise customers
Toll Government and Defence targets second phase of IT modernisation

Toll Government and Defence targets second phase of IT modernisation

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?