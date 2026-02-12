AMP deploys over 400 AI agents across organisation

As internal usage of the technology grows.

AMP has deployed over 400 AI agents across the organisation as it looks to the technology to help it embrace new business models within the financial services spaces in which it plays.

CEO Alexis George also said that AI is now used by 95 percent of AMP staff “on a daily basis”.

“We are embracing AI,” she said.

“Ninety-five [95) percent of staff are using it, and we’re now starting to deploy agents across the organisation.”

George said that AMP would lean on unspecified partners to continue momentum around its AI adoption.

“We acknowledge we’re a small company and we use the expertise of partners to help embellish this,” she said.

“We want to use our partners wisely because they have skills that we as a small company cannot hope to build.”

One of its known partners is UNSW Sydney, which it is working alongside to advance its AI capabilities, champion responsible AI, and to equip AMP employees with AI tools and training.

AMP reported a statutory net profit of $133 million for the full year, less than the $150 million the year prior, “reflecting settlement of legacy legal matters and business simplification”.

Shares were down almost 29 percent at the time of publication.

