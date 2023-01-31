AMP Bank buys Nano's home loan book

By on
AMP Bank buys Nano's home loan book

To take over $400 million in loans.

AMP Bank has acquired Australian fintech Nano’s residential mortgage portfolio as it pushes forward with plans to extend its digital mortgage offerings.

Nano has been the backbone of AMP Bank’s digital retail mortgage offering that aims to offer home loan approvals within minutes.

AMP Bank announced Tuesday it's now acquired Nano’s residential mortgage portfolio, adding an additional $400 million in loans to its residential mortgage book.

Its expected Nano customers will shift over to AMP Bank on March 27 this year on a comparable product and maintain their current interest rate.

Customers will still be able to continue to access your home loan via their existing mobile app.

Offloading the mortgages will let Nano concentrate on being a financial services technology provider.

Nano stated that as a result, it had “made the decision to transition home loans to AMP Bank”.

The bank said the buyout supports its growth ambitions with Nano’s mortgage book comprising of primarily owner occupied, principal and interest loans, with strong credit quality.

AMP Bank group executive Sean O’Malley said because of the existing Nano relationship, “the opportunity to acquire their direct-to-customer loan book aligned well with our strategy.”

“The continued strong growth of AMP Bank has been largely organic, driven by investments in our service, digital capabilities and competitive offers to attract new customers, particularly through the mortgage broker channel,” O’Malley said.

“However, in line with our objective to grow the bank and increase our direct to customer channel, we will continue to consider acquisition opportunities where they make strategic sense and maintain the high quality of our loan book.”

AMP Bank’s other mortgage efforts include its partnership with Australian proptech firm Bricklet in efforts to help Australians get on the property ladder sooner.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amp bankdigital mortgagefinancefinanceitnano home loan

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB nears end of large-scale contact centre re-platforming

NAB nears end of large-scale contact centre re-platforming
NAB staff learn cloud with financial RPG

NAB staff learn cloud with financial RPG
Westpac sees "many potential advantages" with CBDCs

Westpac sees "many potential advantages" with CBDCs
Tyro gives takeover suitor four weeks to improve its offer

Tyro gives takeover suitor four weeks to improve its offer

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?