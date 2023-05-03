AMP Advice offers Frollo to advisers and brokers

By on
AMP Advice offers Frollo to advisers and brokers

To improve advice provided to clients.

AMP Advice is offering its advisers and brokers access to Frollo's open banking and money management app as part of their licensee offer.

The institution said advisers and brokers could brand Frollo's app as their own, and offer it to their clients as a way to create an aggregated view of their finances.

That would offer "visualisations, loan details, budgeting, financial goals and insights" to clients, while also giving advisers and brokers "a user-friendly view of their clients' financial information and circumstances".

AMP adviser director Matt Lawler said the Frollo partnership “is part of AMP’s strategy” to collaborate with fintechs and leverage the benefits of open banking.  

“Technology will play a central role in quality advice to more Australians, and we’re committed to providing our network with access to the latest and the best," Lawler said in a statement.

An AMP spokesperson told iTnews one of the “key advantages” of the arrangement is “it enables advisers and brokers to streamline their advice provisioning, improve efficiency and elevate the advice experience”.

As advisers and brokers can see a client's financial position more easily, it will enable them to identify “opportunities to add value", the spokesperson added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ampamp advicefinancefrolloopen bankingsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac looks outside ChatGPT for its generative AI experiments

Westpac looks outside ChatGPT for its generative AI experiments
Gov to boost IT systems for detecting NDIS fraud

Gov to boost IT systems for detecting NDIS fraud
ACCC, Treasury reshuffle CDR leadership

ACCC, Treasury reshuffle CDR leadership
Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress

Bank of Queensland makes "significant" transformation progress

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?