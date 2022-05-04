AMD says data centre boom will boost revenue

Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday forecast stronger-than-expected full year and second-quarter revenue, with the data centre boom boosting demand for its chips.

"Each of our businesses grew by a significant double digit percentage year-over-year, led by EPYC server processor revenue more than doubling for the third straight quarter," said AMD chief executive Lisa Su in its statement.

Worldwide spending on cloud infrastructure services jumped 34 percent to US$55.9 billion (A$78.6 billion) in the first quarter, according to data from research firm Canalys, highlighting huge opportunities for companies supplying chips and other hardware to the industry.

Still Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan called AMD's second quarter outlook "aggressive" and added there was more downside risk in the PC and graphic card markets.

Graphic card prices have been falling in recent weeks as demand for consumer products that use them have been softening with the lockdown in China and inflation concerns.

On the earnings call with analysts, Su said AMD expected the total PC market to fall by a high single digit this year. "Our focus remains on the premium, gaming and commercial portions of the market where we see strong growth opportunities and expect to continue gaining overall client revenue share," she said.

The company said it expects revenue of about US$6.5 billion plus or minus US$200 million for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$6.38 billion, according to Refinitiv data. For the full year it forecast US$26.3 billion, up about 60 bpercent, and ahead of analysts estimates of US$25.145 billion according to Refinitiv IBES data.

AMD's first-quarter revenue came in at US$5.89 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$5.52 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

AMD finalized the acquisition of Xilinx in mid-February. The earnings and forecasts include its results.