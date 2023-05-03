AMD ends first quarter down

By on
Weak consumer markets a drag on chip vendor.

The challenging processor market has hit AMD, which turned in first quarter revenue of US$5.4 billion ($8.1 billion), down nine percent on the first quarter of 2022.

Client devices dragged the company down the most, falling 65 percent year-on-year from US$2.1 billion to US$739 million.

Data centre demand was flat at US$1.3 billion, the gaming segment fell six percent to $1.8 billion, but embedded devices were a bright spot, rising 163 percent from US$595 million to nearly US$1.6 billion.

The tight market led to a net loss of US$139 million.

Chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su said AMD did accelerate its AI roadmap in the quarter.

“Longer-term, we see significant growth opportunities as we successfully deliver our roadmaps, execute our strategic data centre and embedded priorities and accelerate adoption of our AI portfolio," Su said.

“For the second quarter we expect sequential growth in our data centre and client segments offset by modest declines in our gaming and embedded segments.

"We remain confident in our growth in the second half of the year as the PC and server markets strengthen and our new products ramp.”

The company’s immediate financial outlook remains bleak, however: for the next quarter, it predicts a year-on-year decline of a further 19 percent to US$5.3 billion.

